‘Desi’ variety red chilli fetches a record ₹80,100 per quintal to tribal farmer

January 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Driven by high demand, the famed ‘desi’ variety of red chilli, most preferred for its unique aromatic flavour, fetched a record price of ₹80,100 per quintal to a farmer at Enumamula agricultural market in Warangal on Friday.

Tejavath Ramulu, a farmer from Ravi Chettu thanda in Kusumanchi mandal of Khammam district, got the record price for the red chilli variety at Enumamula market, one of the largest agricultural markets in Asia, sources said.

Last year, this most-sought after variety of red chilli fetched the highest price of ₹96,000 per quintal to a farmer during the fag end of the procurement season.

The commodity, which is extensively used in making pickles, commanded a record price at the beginning of this season.

The arrival of red chillies at Enumamula market is expected to pick up in the next couple of weeks.

