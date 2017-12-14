Deputy collectors’ final allocation soon

The allocation of deputy collectors between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is nearing completion.

A notification relating to the division of over 500 deputy collectors is set be issued in a day or two. Once the allocable staff between the two States is notified, the employees will be given 14 days to file their representations if they had grievances about their posting either in Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State Reorganisation wings of the two States held in the presence of Union Department of Personnel and Training Joint Secretary Kimbuong Kipgen.

Final list

The Andhra Pradesh Government had issued notification calling deputy collectors to exercise their option on November 16.

The officers were accordingly asked to exercise their option in the reorganisation website and were informed about the login and password through SMS sent to their respective mobiles.

“The issue has been settled jointly. The grievances/objections filed by the employees will be examined in detail based on which the final list will be prepared,” a senior official told The Hindu. The final list will then be sent to the Department of Personnel and Training for its approval.