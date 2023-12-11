Deputy CM’s initiative to set up Indira Dairy Project in Madhira

December 11, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has set in motion a key initiative to set up the Indira dairy unit in Madhira Assembly constituency that intends to transform around 53,000 members of women self-help groups in the constituency into dairy entrepreneurs.

Mr.Vikramarka had won from Madhira constituency for the fourth consecutive time in the just concluded Assembly polls.

In a swift move towards fulfilling his election promise of establishing Indira dairy in Madhira, the Deputy CM held a meeting with District Rural Development Officer and IKP officials in Madhira on Monday morning to chalk out modalities for the ambitious project.

It was during the previous Congress government in 2013-14 that Mr.Vikramarka, the then Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly in the combined Andhra Pradesh, got land allotted for Indira Dairy Industrial Cooperative Society Limited, in Madhira village.

The ambitious project, however, remained on paper for the past 10 years under the erstwhile BRS regime, sources said.

In a renewed effort to make the project a reality, Mr Vikramarka took keen initiative to set in motion the process of establishing the much awaited dairy unit in Madhira soon. The project will be first implemented in Madhira on a pilot basis and expanded to the rest of the State. It aims at optimally tapping the enormous potential of the dairy sector to empower members of the women self-help groups financially in adherence to cooperative spirit and make them dairy entrepreneurs.

The project envisages sanction of milch animals with insurance coverage and veterinary ambulance services and marketing the milk and milk-based value-added products to enable the members of the women SHGs tread the path of financial self-reliance and become active partners in the development of Indira dairy.

