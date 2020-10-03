‘Depressed’ mother of two found dead

Hyderabad

03 October 2020 23:57 IST

A 28-year-old techie was found dead at her house at Hydershakote village in Narsingi on Friday night.

Kanakamedala Ramya Krishna, who worked for Sales Force Company in Gachibowli, committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan.

A mother of two girls, she slipped into depression over ‘routine lifestyle’ and resorted to the extreme step, Narsingi Sub-Inspector Anvesh Reddy said. “She cited the same reason in a note found in the house,” he said.

Ramya Krishna, who lived with her husband and children at Bandlaguda, came to their another house at Hydershakote on her bike on Friday evening. When she did not return, her husband Gavani Gopi started to look for her. Suspecting that she could be in their old house, Mr. Gopi went there only to find her dead.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)