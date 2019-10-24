‘Depressed’ man kills second wife, ends life

A 39-year-old auto driver allegedly strangulated and bludgeoned his second wife to death and then committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in their house at Rasoolpura late on Tuesday.

The incident, which according to Begumpet police took place after midnight, came to light around 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday after locals alerted them.

Police reached the victims’ house and found 27-year-old Swapna’s body lying on the ground with her head smashed. Venkatesh was found dead in another room. Police seized a pestle and a cable wire. Their relatives told the police that Venkatesh got married to Swapna nearly three months ago. His first wife Lakshmi died of a cardiac arrest six months ago. The couple had no children.

Even after marrying Swapna, Venkatesh was unable to overcome Lakshmi’s death and was distressed, said SI Sudarshan Yadav. “Prima facie revealed Venkatesh was depressed over his first wife’s death and killed Swapna by strangulating her. Later, he crushed her head with a pestle, and killed himself,” he said.

