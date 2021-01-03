page 4BJP demands Govt to release post-matric scholarships to SC students directly into bank accounts

Photo available

Bharatiya Janata Party president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded the TRS Government to immediately implement the post-matric scholarship scheme for the SC students by direct transfer of the money into their respective accounts.

"Scores of SC students have been hit because of the stoppage in fee reimbursement scheme and scholarships. The Government should follow the Centre which gives 60% of the money through direct transfer by releasing the rest of 40%," he said, at a press conference.

The BJP leader claimed that the number of SC students beneficiaries had increased from 1.36 crore to four crore for the post-matric scholarship given for higher studies after 10th class and the funding has been enhanced to ₹58,048 crore of which the Centre's share of ₹30,534 crore has been released already since the Modi led Government does not education to be deprived to the deprived sections

"Instead of diverting the funds for other purposes and trying to thwart the Centre from getting any credit, the Government here should ensure the SC students get the benefit. There is no point in sidestepping the issue by appointing another committee to look into it," he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also criticised the Government for lack of teachers recruitment in the last six years and indirectly promoting private schools by making the government schools irrelevant. "Many SC families involved in daily labour are unable to pay the fees in the private schools whereas the Government schools do not have sufficient number of teachers," he charged.

He once again taunted the employee union leaders for the "silence" when the teachers and civil constables have been complaining of lack of promotions for many years. Earlier, the BJP chief admitted political leaders from other parties hailing from Nizamabad. MP D. Aravind while introducing the newcomers said there has been a groundswell of support for the party at the grassroot level and this was only bound to increase in the next couple of years making it ready to come to power after the next Assembly elections.

The Nizamabad MP also commented on TRS leaders rushing to endorse Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao as next Chief Minister and wondered if it meant the current Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao's regime has been "inefficient" and hence the time has come for him to call it a day.

