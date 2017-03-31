Deploy RTC buses to shift essential goods: CS

Telangana Chief Secretary S.P. Singh has asked district collectors to examine deployment of RTC buses to shift essential commodities in view of lorry strike from Friday.

At a video conference with them from here to monitor lorry strike, heatwave conditions, drinking water issues and Mission Bhagiratha programme, Mr. Singh told the Collectors to see that the public was not inconvenienced on account of the strike. They should send reports on the strike situation every morning and evening to Principal Transport Secretary.

There should be no interruption to ambulance services on account of diesel and petrol shortage. Police escort should be provided to vehicles transporting milk, vegetables and other essential commodities.

He advised precautionary steps to prevent people from being hit by heatwave in April and May. Contingency plans should be prepared to meet drinking water needs, he said.