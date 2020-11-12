Dentist dies of cardiac issue

Hyderabad

12 November 2020 22:48 IST

Earlier, he was kidnapped and rescued

Behjath Hussain, a dentist, who had been kidnapped for ransom by his relatives and rescued by Cyberabad police two weeks ago, died of massive heart stroke on Wednesday.

Rajendra Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police K Ashok Chakravarthy said that for the past one week the dentist had not been keeping well and two days ago he was admitted in a private hospital.

"On Wednesday morning, he suffered massive heart and died while he was being taken to a hospital," he said.

His funeral was performed by the family members at a graveyard in Hussaini Alam area in the old city. On October 27, the dentist, who was also a realtor, was kidnapped for a ransom of ₹10 crore in bitcoins. When rescued, Hussain’s nails were cut and injuries were found on his face and head.