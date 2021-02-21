Dental student falls off scooter, crushed to death by lorry

Hyderabad

21 February 2021 23:21 IST

Victim’s friend, runaway lorry driver booked

A 20-year-old dental student was crushed to death by a lorry at KPHB Colony late on Saturday.

The victim, M. Adhi Reshma, student of S. Nijalingappa Institute of Dental Science and Research, Gulbarga in Karnataka, came to Hyderabad on February 19 to meet her friends. She hailed from Badvel in YSR Kadapa district of AP.

On Saturday night, she along with her friends, Sreeja, Mamatha, Ajay Singh and Sravan Kumar, went to GSM Mall at Madinaguda to watch a movie. While returning home at around 11.40 p.m., Reshma was riding Ajay’s scooter without a headgear and had no driving licence. When she reached metro rail pillar number 660 and 661 at KPHB Colony, the scooter skidded and fell off on the road. A lorry moving in the same direction ran over her, police said. As a result, she suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

A case under Section 304-II (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Ajay for lending his scooter to the victim despite knowing that she had no driving licence. Lorry driver B. Krishna, who fled from the spot, was booked under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC.