Dental student falls off scooter, crushed to death by lorry

A 20-year-old dental student was crushed to death by a lorry at KPHB Colony late on Saturday.
The victim, M. Adhi Reshma, student of S. Nijalingappa Institute of Dental Science and Research, Gulbarga in Karnataka, came to Hyderabad on February 19 to meet her friends. She hailed from Badvel in YSR Kadapa district of AP.
On Saturday night, she along with her friends, Sreeja, Mamatha, Ajay Singh and Sravan Kumar, went to GSM Mall at Madinaguda to watch a movie. While returning home at around 11.40 p.m., Reshma was riding Ajay’s scooter without a headgear and had no driving licence. When she reached metro rail pillar number 660 and 661 at KPHB Colony, the scooter skidded and fell off on the road. A lorry moving in the same direction ran over her, police said. As a result, she suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.
A case under Section 304-II (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Ajay for lending his scooter to the victim despite knowing that she had no driving licence. Lorry driver B. Krishna, who fled from the spot, was booked under Section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the IPC.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath