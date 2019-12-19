Hyderabad

Dental camp held for kids

A dentist treating a boy at the free dental camp held at NTPC Ramagundam in Peddapalli on Wednesday.

A dentist treating a boy at the free dental camp held at NTPC Ramagundam in Peddapalli on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Byarrangement

more-in

A free dental check-up and awareness camp was organised at Kids Corner, run by Deepti Mahila Samiti at NTPC-Ramagundam on Wednesday.

Dr K C Hidayathullah, dentist from Dhanwanthari Hospital carried out the dental check-up on students and treated 34 children. Earlier, Dr Hidayathullah, along with CMO Dr. Sashmita Dash, initiated dental awareness talk, educating the kids about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and measures to prevent them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 7:03:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/dental-camp-held-for-kids/article30344867.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY