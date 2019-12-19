Dental camp held for kids

A free dental check-up and awareness camp was organised at Kids Corner, run by Deepti Mahila Samiti at NTPC-Ramagundam on Wednesday.
Dr K C Hidayathullah, dentist from Dhanwanthari Hospital carried out the dental check-up on students and treated 34 children. Earlier, Dr Hidayathullah, along with CMO Dr. Sashmita Dash, initiated dental awareness talk, educating the kids about common dental ailments, especially stressing on tooth decay and gum diseases and measures to prevent them.
