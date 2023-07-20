Denizens demand permanent solution to ‘recurrent flooding’ of low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam, stage sit-in

July 20, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Several residents of the low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam staged a sit-in at the sub-Collector’s office on July 20, 2023 renewing their demand for deployment of adequate number of high-capacity motor pumps to drain out the stagnant backwaters from the Godavari in areas surrounding the Vista complex in the temple town.

Later, the demonstrators led by the CPI(M) town committee leaders submitted a memorandum to the Revenue authorities pressing their charter of demands.

Earlier, addressing the dharna, the CPI(M) local leaders alleged that the State government did not pay heed to the long pending demands of denizens of the town for concrete measures to find a lasting solution to the recurrent flooding of the low-lying areas near the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

They deplored that the ₹1,000 crore package, announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam last year, to find a long-term solution to the menace of floods, has not been implemented so far.

Referring to the CPI (M)’s recent padayatra in the flood-prone areas, they reiterated their demand for strengthening and extending the karakatta (flood bank) and deploying adequate number of motor pumps at the sluice gates on a permanent basis to prevent flooding of low-lying areas in and around Bhadrachalam.

CPI (M) town committee secretary G Swamy, district executive committee member Narsa Reddy and others took part in the demonstration.