Dengue, malaria under control, says GHMC

HYDERABAD

05 October 2020 23:20 IST

Officials attribute it to successful anti-larval measures

The much-dreaded spread of the dengue fever has been under control so far in the city, when compared to its incidence last year during the same time. The GHMC officials attribute it to the successful anti-larval activities by the Entomology department.

According to details shared by the Entomology wing of GHMC, last year, during September, a total of 1502 Dengue cases, confirmed and suspected, were reported to the Health authorities from the city. Of these, 587 were confirmed cases, while 915 were suspected. During October, the total number of cases were 745, of which 307 were confirmed, and 438 suspected.

These were only the reported cases, with data collected from the government and private hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

This year, during September, the total number of Dengue cases were 48, of which the confirmed cases were only three. In October, so far, three cases have been reported, of which two are confirmed.

Total number of Dengue cases starting since January up to October this year have been 229, as against the 2471 cases last year, both confirmed and suspected together.

Officials informed that Dengue fever can be confirmed only through Elisa antibody diagnostic test, whereas in private hospitals, patients are admitted based on NS1 Antigen test results too.

“Last year, government had made it mandatory to take two samples from the Dengue suspected patients, and send one to the nearest government facility for testing. This year, however, the same is not being adhered to by the private hospitals,” said an official. Malaria cases too have come down drastically, from 76 last year, to mere three this year.

While the torrential rains which led to increased flow in water bodies too has contributed to the washout of the mosquito eggs and larvae, GHMC officials attribute it to the anti-larval activities taken up by the corporation.

Listing the vector control operations by GHMC, Chief Entomologist A.Rambabu said weekly anti-larval activities have been taken up with 642 teams in domestic, and peri-domestic mosquito breeding sources. Every day, a lakh houses are being covered, he said.

On an average, 3,000 to 3,500 houses are being identified as positive for mosquito breeding daily, based on the sources of stagnant water. All such positive sources identified are being removed and treated with larvicides.

Overhead tanks, sumps, pit-taps and water storage containers such as drums, tins, pots and waste material are being checked regularly for identification and arresting of Aedes aegypti and Anopheles mosquito breeding.

Besides, 18 anti larval operation teams with 54 workers are carrying out anti-larval operations in Musi River from Attapur to Chaderghat bridge for edge cleaning and spraying.