ADVERTISEMENT

Demonstration held in Telangana supporting farmers’ protest for guaranteed MSP

March 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members owing allegiance to various farmers’ and farm workers’ organisations staged a demonstration under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Khammam on Thursday in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in New Delhi demanding legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce and other reforms.

They set ablaze an effigy of the BJP-led Central government during the demonstration, held at the old bus stand centre in the town, in protest against what they termed as “repressive measures” on farmers’ protests.

CPI State leader and Telangana Rythu Sangham president B. Hemantha Rao, CPI(M) State committee member Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, CPI(ML) mass line district secretary Gokinepalli Venkateswara Rao and others took part in the demonstration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the demonstrators, leaders of various farmers’ organisations called for a relentless struggle against the “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate” policies and to protect India’s agriculture sector and the interests of the farmers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US