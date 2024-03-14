Demonstration held in Telangana supporting farmers’ protest for guaranteed MSP

March 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Members owing allegiance to various farmers’ and farm workers’ organisations staged a demonstration under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Khammam on Thursday in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in New Delhi demanding legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all agricultural produce and other reforms.

They set ablaze an effigy of the BJP-led Central government during the demonstration, held at the old bus stand centre in the town, in protest against what they termed as “repressive measures” on farmers’ protests.

CPI State leader and Telangana Rythu Sangham president B. Hemantha Rao, CPI(M) State committee member Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, CPI(ML) mass line district secretary Gokinepalli Venkateswara Rao and others took part in the demonstration.

Addressing the demonstrators, leaders of various farmers’ organisations called for a relentless struggle against the “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate” policies and to protect India’s agriculture sector and the interests of the farmers.

