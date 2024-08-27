Demolitions lead to tension in Raidurgam

Mild tension prevailed on Monday morning as residents in the Raidurgam area protested the demolitions of a few houses, claiming they were conducted without issuing proper notices. The Hyderabad’s Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRAA) team clarified through a response to a post on X that they were not involved in this.

The drive, carried out by the enforcement wing of Revenue Department, was targeted at unauthorised structures on government land in Raidurgam. However, an official note/release is yet to be released on this. The Cyberabad police said that they have deployed about 40 staffers from the Raidurgam police station for bandobust and clarified that there were no preventive arrests in the case.