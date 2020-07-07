Demolition of old Telangana Secretariat complex begins

The demolition of the old Secretariat complex of Telangana began in Hyderabad early on Tuesday morning as the State government is apparently unwilling to give any scope for any further litigation in the matter.
Less than 10 days after the High Court cleared the way for the construction of the new Secretariat, expected to be a state-of-the-art building with a built-up area of around 6 lakh square feet, the government took up the demolition of the old complex. The razing of the structures brings to an end decades-old history of the complex which had witnessed many a political development in the erstwhile united State.
Spread over 25.5 acres, the Secretariat complex had been functioning since the early 1950s and it also houses the building (G block) from where the Nizam used to run the administration.
The Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad.
| Photo Credit:
K.V.S. GIRI
Subsequently, nine more blocks were constructed with a built-up area of 9.16 lakh sq.ft. with the D block constructed in the early 2000s alone occupying 2.46 lakh sq.ft. area. Five of these blocks — H south and north, J, K and L, with a built-up area of 5.31 lakh sq.ft. — were under the possession of the Andhra Pradesh government post-bifurcation while four blocks A, B, C and D were in control of the Telangana government.
In a friendly gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government headed by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, handed over the buildings to Telangana which thereafter speeded up steps for demolition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath