Demolition of encroachments in Neknampur Lake in Hyderabad’s periphery

March 08, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue Department, together with the Irrigation Department, has demolished several unauthorised structures which have come up in the full tank level of the Neknampur Lake in the periphery of Hyderabad on Thursday.

As per information shared by the irrigation officials, a total nine structures were brought down, which were part of a villa project. Five of them were fully completed houses, while pillars were raised for four others, they said.

There were repeated attempts to construct in the FTL area of the lake, which were thwarted earlier, the official shared.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

