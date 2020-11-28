‘Democratic strike’ awaits BJP: Owaisi

HYDERABAD

28 November 2020 00:56 IST

Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim of a conducting surgical strike on the old city, Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that people of Hyderabad would perform a ‘democratic strike’ on the BJP on polling day.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shaikpet division, Mr Owaisi said, “They say that here there are Pakistanis, Rohingyas and Afghans and that they will carry out surgical strikes here. If the BJP wants to do this, then on December 1, the whole of Hyderabad will conduct a democratic strike on the BJP, and save democracy.”

Mr Owaisi said that the BJP is deploying Union Ministers to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, and in a sarcastic fashion, suggested the party to invite US President Donald Trump to campaign for it.

‘Bring Donald Trump’

“Everyday a BJP minister parachutes here. Only one man is remaining: Donald Trump. Our Prime Minister had visited (the USA), held his hand and said ‘ab ki baar Trump sarkar’. He (Trump) fell into a ditch. He went to Britain, held Cameroon’s hand, and now Cameroon is sitting at home,” he said.

Mr Owaisi criticised the BJP ministers for not visiting flood-hit neighbourhoods in the city. He made clear that the AIMIM is not a party of razakars.

“One of their Ministers came and said razakar. Silly man, those who were razakars fled to Pakistan. Those who are wafadaar (loyal) have remained in Hindustan. We are wafadaar, therefore we stayed.

The MIM is that of Abdul Wahed Owaisi. Not that of Qasim Razvi,” Mr Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, the party, which is not in the practice of releasing a manifesto ahead of polls, they did release an action plan before the 2016 civic polls. Cut to 2020, the party has not released a similar document.

The 2016 document included implementation of traffic management systems, beautification of water bodies and better streetlights, among other issues.

According to party functionaries, one of the reasons for not releasing an action plan this year is the sudden announcement of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls.

“We had released action plans in 2002 and 2009 as well. We do not release a manifesto and our slogan is ‘Our Work is Our Identity’. Our corporators, MLAs and MP are available at the party office in Darussalaam and also on the phone. Our corporators get work done by contacting, and working with GHMC officials and officials of others departments,” said AIMIM legislator Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri.

Interestingly, the party did not officially issue list of candidates thus far.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation released data which showed the AIMIM as contesting in 51 divisions