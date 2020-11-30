‘Democracy put in peril in GHMC polls by TRS, police, SEC’

SEC and Police colluding with ruling TRS, says Congress leaders

Spokesperson of All India Congress Committee D. Sravan has accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of conducting the GHMC elections in a most fraudulent way by violating every rule of the Constitution.

Although an IAS officer is supposed to be the custodian of the Constitution and democracy, State Election Commissioner C. Parthasarathi, however, is letting it die in the hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, Mr. Sravan alleged “The SEC is simply acting like a slave of KCR and following the instructions of his king,” he remarked.

Speaking to newspersons here on Monday, along with former MP Madhu Yaskhi, Mr. Sravan said the SEC and the Police department had colluded with the ruling party openly. Police had become a mute spectator while huge money, looted from flood relief funds, was being distributed to voters in GHMC by the TRS leaders.

Ever since the announcement of the GHMC elections, the SEC was conducting the exercise in fraudulent ways instead of fair and transparent manner. “We were wondering why Naxalites used to boycott the elections by terming them fake and dubious. As strong believers in democracy, we thought that they should have faith in democracy. But, going by the current circumstances and the process being followed in GHMC elections, we are now thinking that they might be right,” Mr. Sravan and Mr. Madhu Yaskhi observed.

The Congress leaders also played a few video footages to the media in which “TRS leaders and activists” were seen distributing money to voters.

Meanwhile, speaking separately, working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Ponnam Prabhakar criticised the Centre for using force against the farming community that was on a march to the national capital to stage a protest against three anti-farmer laws passed by Parliament earlier this year.

Condemning the caning of farmers, he accused the BJP of trying to handover the agriculture sector to corporate companies rendering millions of farmers and farm workers jobless in the country. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that the Centre would take action against illegal residents in Hyderabad such as Rohingyas from Myanmar if Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi writes to the Centre on it, he sought to know what was the meaning of such words.