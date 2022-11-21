Demand to raise tax upper ceiling for OBCs to ₹15 lakh

November 21, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BC Commission chairman urges PM

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao has urged the Central government to raise upper ceiling of income for taxing to ₹15 lakh for the OBCs.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Mr.Rao said that the issue of creamy layer income of ₹8 lakh, which was fixed in 2017, expired in 2020. Stating that it has to be reviewed every three years in consultation with political parties and OBC Employee Federations to understand the nature of proposed demands from their end, he said it was unfortunate that the process had not commenced so far.

Referring to the recommendation by National Commission for backward classes in 2015 that the ceiling should be enhanced to ₹15 lakh to determine the creamy layer within OBCs, he said that too was ignored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US