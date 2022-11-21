Demand to raise tax upper ceiling for OBCs to ₹15 lakh

November 21, 2022 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao has urged the Central government to raise upper ceiling of income for taxing to ₹15 lakh for the OBCs.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, Mr.Rao said that the issue of creamy layer income of ₹8 lakh, which was fixed in 2017, expired in 2020. Stating that it has to be reviewed every three years in consultation with political parties and OBC Employee Federations to understand the nature of proposed demands from their end, he said it was unfortunate that the process had not commenced so far.

Referring to the recommendation by National Commission for backward classes in 2015 that the ceiling should be enhanced to ₹15 lakh to determine the creamy layer within OBCs, he said that too was ignored.