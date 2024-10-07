Demand to extend metro rail till Medchal

HYDERABAD

Telangana government must extend metro rail services till Medchal as planned by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) regime, said party MLA K.P. Vivekanand Goud, adding that even the survey work for covering Kompally, Medchal, Thumukunta and Shamirpet areas was handed over to an agency.

Speaking at a protest staged under the aegis of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi at Jeedimetla here on Sunday (October 6, 2024), Mr. Goud said that the previous BRS government had planned comprehensive development of the city including the outskirts and as part of that extension of metro rail, flyovers and underpasses were planned, with many of them being already constructed.

However, after the formation of the Congress government, the survey work was pushed to the cold storage and instead, in the name of the Fourth City, it was making plans to take metro connectivity there at a cost of ₹8,000 crore. He alleged that the government had unveiled plans to start real estate business in the name of Fourth City and the ruling party leaders were conspiring for insider trading in that.

Further, he said the government was intentionally neglecting the Quthbullapur and Medchal areas in the city. They would approach the court against the government keeping aside the metro extension plans to Medchal.

In case the government continued to neglect metro extension to Medchal, they would not allow the elected representatives from Nizamabad and Karimnagar areas to use the NH-44 passing through that area, Mr. Vivekanand Goud cautioned. Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi members, corporator Mantri Satyanarayana, Kompally municipal chairman S. Srisailam Yadav and former corporator Suresh Reddy participated in the protest.