Demand for SYP water for irrigation surfaces again

With the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and water being lifted from Sripada Yellampalli Project (SYP) into Mid Manair Dam has once again brought up the demand for irrigation water in Peddapalli district.

Farmers under the aegis of BJP district unit have been planning to organise ‘Chalo Dharmaram’ on September 6 demanding that the government provide irrigation water to farmers of Peddapalli district before facilitating water supply to other districts.

The BJP district unit leaders have been visiting various villages in Dharmaram, Anthargaon, Peddapalli and Palakurthi mandals and Velgatoor mandal in Jagtial district and organising meetings to mobilise support for the proposed agitation programme.

At present, the farmers of Peddapalli district solely rely on the SRSP waters for their irrigation needs. However, owing to non-availability water in the project, farming activities have taken a hit in the district. Even if there is water in the SRSP, the farmers in the tail-end regions of the ayacut are unable to secure water to take up cultivation.

After the construction of Sripada Yellampalli Project, the farmers in the district expected that they would get water for irrigation.

Even the State government had proposed to construct a reservoir of 10 tmc ft capacity at Pathipaka village in Dharmaram mandal to stabilise the SRSP ayacut in the district by lifting water from the SYP. But the Pathipaka reservoir work was shelved and the government expedited work on Kaleshwaram project.

On the other hand, the SYP water is being supplied to Hyderabad city to meet its drinking water requirements. Besides, the water is also being provided to NTPC, Ramagundam, for power generation, and Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited for industrial needs. Though the project is in Peddapalli district, the water is not being provided for the irrigation needs of farmers.

BJP State vice-president Gujjula Ramakrishna Reddy said they were not against supplying SYP water to other districts, but want the government to address the needs of the local farmers. He reminded that the State government had also promised to provide 10 tmc ft of water to the district through Pathipaka reservoir. Flaying the TRS leaders in the district for remaining silent on the issue, he said they would obstruct the diversion of SYP water to other parts of the State and see to it that the farmers of Peddapalli district received water for irrigation from the project.