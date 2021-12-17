Demand for release of ₹3,500 cr. fee reimbursement, scholarship dues

HYDERABAD

17 December 2021

A dharna was staged on Friday demanding release of about ₹3,500 crore fee reimbursement and scholarship dues in the city.

Speaking during the protest at Indira Park in response to a call given by Telangana BC Vidyarthi Sangham, National BC Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah requested the government to revive total fee reimbursement scheme and increase the scholarship amount as per the price rise index.

Students from various colleges in the city participated in the protest.

Mr. Krishnaiah alleged that due to delay in payment of fee reimbursement amount for the last two years, the management of several colleges offering professional courses were not issuing certificates to students. Some of these students got selected for jobs, some had secured seats in higher educational courses and some others had secured seats in overseas educational institutions.

15 lakh students affected

Some colleges were not allowing students to attend classes due to pending release of fee reimbursement amount by the government. In all, about 15 lakh students were getting affected due to non-release of fee reimbursement amount for the last two years, Mr. Krishnaiah explained.

He stated that the government was reimbursing full fee for students getting ranks below 10,000 in engineers and others were being reimbursed only ₹35,000 a year. Some students were unable to continue education due to their inability to bear the remaining fee, he pointed out.

On scholarship amount, he said the salaries of about 6 lakh government employees were increased twice after formation of the State but the scholarship amount was increased only once.