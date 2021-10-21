‘Demand for managed office space picking’

Office space provider Skootr looking to grow its footprint to 1-1.5 million sq ft.

Premium managed office space provider Skootr is looking to grow its footprint in Hyderabad from the existing 3.25 lakh sq ft, across three facilities, to over 1 million sq ft within the next two years.

“By December, if we are able to lease out the over three lakh sq ft [existing] space, we will be again back in the market to take additional space,” Rajat Johar, Country Head said, adding the firm wants to grow the footprint here to 1-1.5 million sq ft.

It was already in discussions with multiple landlords not only in Hyderabad, but as part of the proposed foray into Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. “We are on an expansion mode... depends on where we get a good deal, we will take space,” he said in an interaction on Wednesday.

To queries on COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on managed office space offtake and IT/ITeS firms likely to call employees back to office gradually, he said after a lull, there is a pick up in the demand. Besides the vaccination programme being in full flow, which gives confidence to the firms, factors contributing to the demand is the boom in IT/ITeS sector as well as higher levels of attrition. “The companies want to provide their employees the best and we see a huge opportunity because of that,” he said.

Skootr in a release said it has created a tropical forest theme office space ‘Skootr Forest’ in Hitec City. The indoor and outdoor office space is home to around 8,000 plants of 150 species. Hyderabad has seen a healthy growth in office space in the last few years.