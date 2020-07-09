Demand for COVID facility at RTC Hospital

With the death of balladeer Mohammed Nisar, a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employee, on Wednesday and with the number of COVID-19 cases on the upswing in the State, trade unions demanded that the TSRTC Hospital at Tarnaka should have a separate wing to exclusively treat employees who have tested positive.
K. Raji Reddy from the RTC Employees’ Union said that Mr. Nisar was his colleague for more than two decades, and that there are several employees who have tested positive, and died.
“He was COVID-19 positive. If the government has a doubt, let them test. We saw another death, that of Bharathi, a controller from the Gachibowli depot. Further, there are at least 24 workers who have tested positive,” he said, adding that there are five from both depots in Musheerabad, six at the head office in Bus Bhavan, one from Kushaiguda, two from Kukatpally, one each from Kacheguda, Bandlaguda, Dilsukhnagar, Hanamkonda, Mancherial and Miyapur-2, and two from HCU depots. Another RTC union leader O. Sudha said that there are four at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station.
“When workers have a separate hospital, why should there not be a dedicated COVID wing or at least an isolation centre. What is stopping them from having a COVID wing at our hospital? he asked.
