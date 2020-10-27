Deluge leaves behind a trail of infections

HYDERABAD

27 October 2020 22:39 IST

14,621 cases of fever and 39,109 of cold reported

A total of 14,621 people in and around flooded localities of Hyderabad have been detected with fever. The cases were detected at outreach health camps organised by the Health department from October 15 to 26 after heavy rains flooded several parts of the State capital, especially Old City.

Sewage water with silt inundated streets and gushed into homes too, forcing people to wade through the muck to reach safer places.

3,113 people with rashes

Medical staff posted at the health camps also found that 3,113 people developed rashes while 39,109 had common cold. There were 1,62,405 miscellaneous cases. Each health camp had a doctor, two staff nurses and a supporting staff. People from 2,843 vulnerable localities were covered.

Hyderabad’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) J. Venkati said house-to-house surveys were also carried out by Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANM) in which the affected people were asked about the source of water and food they were consuming. Contaminated water often leads to typhoid, jaundice, diarrhoea, and other infections.

On a case to case basis, ASHA and ANMs, passed information to departments concerned in case clean water was needed at a particular home. “They also enquired if anyone has diabetes, hypertension, or other diseases. We supplied medicines to those in need,” Dr Venkati said. Patients with life-threatening diseases such as cancer or those in need of dialysis were shifted to government hospitals.

While tests to detect coronavirus were conducted at the relief camps, response to it dropped as people went back home or found accommodation elsewhere.