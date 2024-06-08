Delta Air Lines urged to explore direct flights to Hyderabad 

An official delegation comprising Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as well as senior officials from the Telangana government visiting the U.S. showcased investment opportunities in the State to Delta Air Lines and urged it to explore possibilities of introducing a direct flight to Hyderabad.

There are several opportunities to invest in Telangana, Mr. Sridhar Babu told vice president and CTO Narayanan Krishnakumar at the Delta Air Lines office in Atlanta. Assuring the government’s support, the Minister said Hyderabad has become investment destination for the aviation sector. Post the presentation by the Minister, Mr. Krishnakumar and the Delta Air Lines team said they are willing to invest in Telangana, Mr. Babu’s office said in a release on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy urged Krishnakumar to explore possibility of introducing a direct Hyderabad-Atlanta flight in view of the difficulties students and other travellers face in the absence of such a service. The management of the air carrier promised to take steps to launch direct flights to Hyderabad.