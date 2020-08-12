‘Deliberate silence of CM on AP projects is hurting TS’

AICC secretary holds ‘open discussion’ with TRS leaders

AICC Secretary and former Kalwakurthy MLA, Ch. Vamshichand Reddy continued his attack on the government over what he called ‘deliberate silence’ on the projects of the Andhra Pradesh government on Krishna river, and demanded the government to respond to their arguments rather than keeping quiet.

Mr. Vamshichand, who invited TRS leaders for an open discussion at the Press Club-Hyderabad on Wednesday, said if the government doesn’t want to respond it should at least take definitive action to convince people of south Telangana that their water rights were protected.

‘Disappointing response’

Speaking to reporters at the Press Club, he said the response of the Chief Minister on the GO No 203 issued on May 5 this year by the AP government was disappointing and looked like he was trading interests of Telangana for his personal gains.

“Krishna basin projects are suffering a great deal only because of the arrogance of our CM,” he claimed.

Rejecting criticism against the Congress, the AICC Secretary questioned why the Chief Minister, who was the then Union Minister, and the six TRS ministers in the Congress government did not resign when the capacity of Pothireddypadu generator was increased from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs in 2005.

Vent closure

He opined that the Chief Minister should have fought for the immediate closure of four vents of Pothireddypadu when the 10 new vents were commissioned.

The Telangana government has not protested anywhere against the unlawful re-direction of Krishna basin water by the Andhra people to non-Krishna basin ayacut, Mr. Vamshichand Reddy asserted.