‘Delhi violence, a conspiracy to defame Modi government’

The Bharatiya Janata Party, while expressing concern over the violence in Delhi, claimed that it was a conspiracy to defame the Narendra Modi government in the immediate aftermath of the successful visit of US President Donald Trump.

“The Congress, Communists and anti-social elements have all joined hands under the guise of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to resort to violence in the national capital and lower the country’s image,” charged party president K. Laxman at a press conference on Wednesday.

Strongly condemning the violent incidents, the BJP chief wanted to know how the ‘peaceful protests’ suddenly became violent with open brandishing of weapons, including pistols, precisely when Mr. Trump was visiting Delhi.

“When the police did not give any orders to fire, how did so many people receive bullet injuries during the riots? This aspect has to be probed deeply,” he said.

Mr. Laxman also criticised Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Majlis chief Asaduddin Owaisi for their ‘partisan’ stand and sought to point out that Muslims from the neighbouring nations could seek Indian citizenship in ‘normal course’.