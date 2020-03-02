Delhi riots: retired IPS officer calls for introspection, reforms

Various aspects of the communal clashes in Delhi came into sharp focus at a session on ‘Civil Service Reforms (police) Needed in the 21st Century’ at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Policy Conclave, ‘Ideas for India: 2020 & Beyond’, on Sunday.

Delivering initial remarks, retired IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar said the riots have necessitated an urgent need for introspection and reforms. When politicians and criminals are aware that cases can be withdrawn or that witnesses will not come forward, the riots will recur, she pointed out. “We are terrified that most of the killings in Delhi riots is through illegal weapons. Because they know that cases can be withdrawn tomorrow,” she added.

‘Act as per conscience’

During a discussion on how police manages personal dilemma during riots and similar situations, Madhya Pradesh Additional DGP Manish S. Sharma said that more often than not, they act according to their conscience and keep in mind the fact that they need to follow orders within the parameters of conscience to ensure peace.

“Every police officer wants to peacefully solve a law and order agitation or any kind of issue that he is faced with,” Mr Sharma said, adding a disclaimer that it was his personal opinion and in no way reflect views of the government.

Talking about delayed police action in the Delhi clashes, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said how quickly senior officers reach the spot, take command and motivate their own people to take firm action immediately in the first hour are important factors to control a riot.

‘First hour important’

Clarifying that he does not represent Delhi police or is associated with the situation, he said, “If in the first hour, police were very firm in action and harsh on those who took law into their hands, then definitely things would have been different”. He then added that his knowledge of the riots was through newspaper reports.

Prior to this, panel discussions were held on subjects like ‘Youth in Politics - How to motivate youth to contest elections’,‘Sustainable policy-making for the country’s growth’, ‘Responsible media, film making and censorship policies’.