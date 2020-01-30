Delhi Police, ‘nationalists’ blamed for JMI firing

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised Delhi Police and ‘nationalists’ for ‘creating hatred’ in the country which led to the shooting at Jamia Millia Islamia.

Describing the gunman as a ‘terrorist’, Mr Owaisi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to identify the gunman by his clothes, a reference to Mr Modi’s speech in which he said protesters could be identified by the clothes they wear.

Slamming the Delhi Police, he tweeted, “. @DelhiPolice What happened to the bravado that you showed in #Jamia last month? If there’s a prize for being ‘helpless’ bystanders, you’d win it every time. Can you explain why a gunshot victim had to CLIMB over a barricade? Do your service rules stop you from being HUMANE?(sic)”

He also expressed anguish over the fact that the incident took place on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and at a time when students were remembering ‘terrorist Godse’s murder of Gandhi’. “Such cowardice does not scare us. The protests will go on. This is now Godse Vs Gandhi’s, Ambedkar’s & Nehru’s India,” he tweeted.