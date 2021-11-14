Delhi-based credit card phisher nabbed

Rachakonda police nabbed a Delhi-based phisher who made credit card bonus points as his ploy to cheat credulous users from across States to earn an easy lifestyle.

The 26-year-old accused, Deepak Kumar, the police said, would call credit card holders based on lists bought from third parties and introduce himself as an executive of credit card department of various banks. Asking users for their details such as card number, card verification value and one-time passwords, to help him redeem their accumulated points, he would complete the fraudulent transactions.

Officials traced the young man to Sagarpur of South Delhi district, following a complaint by a 53-year-old resident of Sahara Estates, Auto Nagar. They said the phishing attack took place in April 2021, when the youth had called the complainant and made a transaction of ₹ 93,772.

Following investigations led by Inspector B. Prakash of Cyber Crimes this month, the youth was nabbed and booked for cheating, impersonation and identity theft. He was brought to Hyderabad from Delhi on a transit warrant and remanded to judicial custody.