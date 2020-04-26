Delay in daily water supply due to lockdown: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has said that the promised daily water supply to the people of Karimnagar town was delayed due to the lockdown. However, authorities are taking necessary measures to launch the daily supply scheme soon and will launch the trial run of the scheme within a week, he said.
The Minister, along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi visited the water filter-bed on LMD reservoir on Saturday and also inspected the 36 MLD filter plant and water tanks under Mission Bhagiratha.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.