Hyderabad

Delay in daily water supply due to lockdown: Gangula Kamalakar

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar has said that the promised daily water supply to the people of Karimnagar town was delayed due to the lockdown. However, authorities are taking necessary measures to launch the daily supply scheme soon and will launch the trial run of the scheme within a week, he said.

The Minister, along with Mayor Y. Sunil Rao and Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi visited the water filter-bed on LMD reservoir on Saturday and also inspected the 36 MLD filter plant and water tanks under Mission Bhagiratha.

