Degree exams likely to start from June 20

29 May 2020 23:52 IST

TSCHE suggests reduction of exam time from three to two hours

Degree final year examinations may start from June 20, with the exam time reduced to two hours if suggestions made by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to varsities are followed.

TSCHE suggested reduction of examination time from three hours to two hours and set the paper accordingly. It means varsities can give more choice in questions to lessen the burden on students. However, covering the entire syllabus is mandatory.

TSCHE chairman T. Papi Reddy said that based on UGC guidelines issued earlier, the council held a meeting with registrars and controller of examinations of various universities. Based on the discussions, TSCHE has issued certain guidelines on the conduct of examinations.

Prof. Reddy said that the degree examinations may be held from June 20 onwards but the universities can have their system according to their convenience. The PG exams can be held later as priority was for the degree exams with students prepared for admissions in PG courses across the country.

Universities were also advised to finish the exams within a span of 10 to 15 days covering two papers of different streams per day. It also suggested that examinations for students of Intermediate semesters may be conducted after reopening of colleges or in November and December along with odd semesters’ main examinations.

TSCHE said that students of Intermediate semesters may be promoted to next higher semester irrespective of the number of backlogs, and most universities seem to be already in the mood for that.

With regard to project viva voce and seminars and Ph.D seminars, it said they can be conducted online as per UGC guidelines. However, a web link has to be shared with the DRC members if the Ph.D seminars are conducted online.