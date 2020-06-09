Degree exam schedule not announced yet, but students asked to pay fee

Hyderabad

‘Unfair when there is no clarity on reopening and conduct of exams’

Degree colleges are objecting to collection of examination fee by Osmania University even as colleges are closed and students have been away for long.

The managements are agitated as the university has fixed June 10 as the last date for fee payment and warned of hefty penalty thereafter. “How can the managements force students to pay when they are away,” asks Byreddy Lakshma Reddy, president of Association for Strengthening of Private Initiative in Rural Education (ASPIRE). “It is unfair to fix the colleges for non-payment of fee by students when there is no clarity on the reopening and conduct of examinations,” he says.

Several private college managements are expressing similar views saying there are several practical issues, which the university is not willing to consider. “They have sent a circular saying exams will be held from June 20. But till now there is no schedule and students are not informed,” says the principal of a private college, asking how they can convince students to pay the fee when the exam dates are not officially announced.

Moreover, the varsity has asked for exam fee from first and second year students although colleges may not open any time soon. “Even the Telangana State Council for Higher Education has said their focus is on finishing the exams for final year students while first and second year students can wait,” says the principal of another college.

While private colleges can somehow reach out their students using their database and convince them to pay online, government colleges are facing a dilemma as most students have gone to their hometowns and are difficult to reach now. “There are several issues with e-payments for them,” says a government college lecturer.

Complaints over technical issues like rejection of fee from students’ end and payment platforms are also haunting them as private colleges are flooded with complaints from students that they have paid online but there is no confirmation yet. “Given these circumstances, OU should extend the date for students and managements,” the colleges demand.