Degree admissions postponed

Hyderabad

01 July 2020 22:40 IST

The degree admissions process has been stalled for the time being with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) deciding to stop the registrations through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

The registrations were to open on Wednesday and continue till July 14 in the first phase of admissions and the web options were to open from July 6 to 15 and the seat allotments on July 22. However, the registrations were suspended due to the pandemic. The TSCHE vice-chairman and DOST convener Prof. R. Limbadri said that registrations were being postponed for the degree courses and the next date of admissions will be informed in due course.

EAMCET

Earlier, the government postponed all the entrance exams and it was expected that the DOST admissions will also be stalled as there is a direct link between the entrance tests and the degree admissions. DOST admissions are held online and they may resume once the dates of the EAMCET are finalised.

