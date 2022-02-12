Defence objections bring skywalk work to a grinding halt

Hyderabad

12 February 2022 01:01 IST

Project has been jinxed from the start

Works for a pedestrian skywalk at Mehdipatnam have come to a grinding halt with the Defence establishment in the vicinity objecting to the activity.

On Thursday, when the work was under way for raising the skywalk pillars on the footpath close to the bus stop, officials from the military garrison in Mehdipatnam reportedly arrived and stopped the labourers, besides confiscating the machinery.

Claiming that the road where the skywalk was being taken up was in Defence territory, the officials said the works would be allowed only after permissions are obtained from the Defence Ministry.

The State government has given HMDA the brief of constructing two skywalks for pedestrians at Mehdipatnam and Uppal. The facility is urgently needed in Mehdipatnam due to chaotic traffic at all times of the day on the busy road.

No matter what, the proposal at Mehdipatnam has been facing issues since the onset, while the works are 30% completed in Uppal.

Design of the structure in the highly congested area posed several challenges initially, especially with the PVNR Expressway threatening to block the way. Design and location of the structure had to be tweaked to circumvent the elevated corridor.

The 380-metre skywalk with a suspension bridge to cross the road was part of a package that also includes the construction of a commercial complex and a bus bay on the side, to maximise its use. Six access ways have been proposed at multiple locations on either side of the road, with 16 elevators. Total cost was pegged at ₹34.28 crore.

Already, pillars have been raised from Asifnagar and Gudimalkapur roads, and digging work was on for pillars at Rythu Bazar on one side and close to the compound wall of the military establishment on the other, when the Defence officials arrived and stopped the work.

When his version was sought, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar confirmed that the Defence authorities physically stopped the works. “Our stand is that the Rythu Bazar and bus stand have been leased back and thus no separate permission is needed for the skywalk. Moreover, it is for public convenience and safety of pedestrians, especially, thousands of women who need to cross the road at such congested point,” he added.