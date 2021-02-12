Defence Ministry notifies ‘Varied Boards’ for Cantonments

The Defence Ministry has issued notification announcing the formation of the ‘Varied Board’ in the place of the elected body to the 58 Cantonments across the country, including for Secunderabad Cantonment, on Friday. The notification followed the completion of one year extension given to the tenure of the elected members of the Cantonments couple of days ago.

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has elected civilian members from eight designated wards out of the 16 members. The rest of the members headed by the Telangana and Andhra Sub Area Commander consist of local military officials and a representative of the government in the form of the district revenue officer.

The Ministry notification issued by joint secretary Rakesh Mittal stated that the ‘Varied Board’ will function up to one year or till the elections to the civilian wards are notified. Elections to the civilian wards have been non-political till date but there is widespread speculation of the government planning to allow political parties to directly enter the fray in the forthcoming elections.

The ‘Varied Board’ led by the Sub Area Commander as the president will have the SCB chief executive officer and a civilian nominated member. The names of the civilians eligible for the post are usually sent by the CEO concerned to the Ministry for approving a person from among the list.