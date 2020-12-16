Defence Minister to review AFA passing out parade

HYDERABAD

16 December 2020 23:30 IST

Event slated for Saturday to feature aerobatic display

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest and reviewing officer of the passing out parade of the ‘Combined Graduation Parade (CGP)’ to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force (IAF) at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal on December 19.

During the function, he will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the flight cadets who would be successfully completing flying and navigation training, respectively. Mr. Singh will also be awarding ‘Wings’ to officers of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and officers from friendly foreign countries on successful completion of their flying training at the AFA.

The flight cadet from flying branch standing ‘first in the order of merit’ will be awarded with the ‘Chief of the Air Staff Sword’ of honour for excelling in overall training. The awardee will have the privilege of commanding the parade besides receiving the President’s Plaque for being the ‘best trainee’. President’s Plaque will also be presented to those who stand first in the overall merit in flying and ground duty branches.

The Minister will attend the ceremonial dinner and interact with the graduating flight cadets.

The event will also have an aerobatic display by the SU-30 aircraft, the famous Surya Kiran aerobatic team, Sarang helicopter display team, Pilatus PC-7 trainer and a fly past by formations of PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft.

The current 206th course also happens to be the 100th course to pass out from the portals of AFA which will be celebrating its golden jubilee in 2021, a defence ministry spokesman informed in a press release.