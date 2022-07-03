Defence Minister launches two BDL facilities in Hyderabad

Warhead manufacturing, RF Seeker facilities set up at a cost of ₹94 cr.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)‘s ₹44-crore warhead manufacturing facility for making current and futuristic missiles at the Bhanur unit on the city outskirts on Saturday. He also virtually launched an RF (radio frequency) Seeker facility, which has been established at its Kanchanbagh unit with an investment of ₹50 crore.

The RF Seeker facility is for production and testing of RF seekers useful for future missiles for target tracking. Seeker is a critical and technology intensive subsystem which will be used in all future missiles for target tracking.

Besides, the firm has begun to make KU Band Seekers facility to help in a complete indigenous vendor ecosystem in India, said BDL chairman and managing director Commodore Siddharth Mishra.

Mr.Singh unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the factory premises and also the Central Storage facility at BDL unit in Visakhapatnam unit virtually.

A multipurpose community hall, gymnasium, science laboratories at Government Junior College, nine additional class rooms at Zilla Parishad School and two additional classrooms at elementary school in Military Madhavaram village, West Godavari district (Andhra Pradesh) taken up as part of CSR initiative at a cost of ₹4.5 crore were also opened. The village has sent several persons for employment in BDL, hence, the assistance.

The Minister said he was happy to note that BDL is keeping itself future-ready by upgrading its strategic infrastructure as well as the skills of its human resources. Commodore Mishra said several measures were taken to contribute to the realisation of a self-reliant India.

The new facilities set up to meet international standards were completed in record time and this included a ₹4.90-crore modern storage system of a vertical carousel system, mechanical compactor and motorised compactor. Real-time transactions and inventory monitoring can be done from this facility.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Sandeep Singh, BDL director (technical) N.P. Diwakar, director (production) P. Radhakrishna, director (finance) N. Srinivasulu and Chief Vigilance Officer Upender Vennam were present, said an official release.