Defected Congress MLAs threaten to file defamation cases

The 12 Congress MLAs who have defected to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have threatened to file defamation cases against Telangana Congress leaders who are ‘insulting’ them for crossing-over to the ruling party.

At a press conference at TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) office here on Wednesday, all the 12 MLAs claimed that the merger of CLP with the TRSLP was legal and as per the Constitutional provisions. They said the Congress leaders targeting them should get ready to face the defamation cases for character assassination.

“We did not join the TRS individually, but had only expressed our wish to leave Congress and then join TRS. Only on June 6, we met as a group and decided to leave the party and informed of the same to the Assembly Speaker.

He released the bulletin respecting our views as we comprised two-thirds of the existing Congress MLAs,” Rega Kantha Rao and Gandra Venkatramana Reddy said on behalf of the 12 MLAs.

Mr. Kantha Rao said the group had also met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and had requested him to admit them into the party.

Refuting the allegations that they were lured with money and contracts, he said they changed the party only for their respective constituency’s development.

Mr. Venkatramana Reddy said they were not buffaloes or sheep to be purchased or kids to be threatened. “In fact, our decision is approved by the people given the results in the local body elections,” he claimed. The MLAs also targeted the TPCC leadership, including its president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, saying people have lost faith in their leadership and the cadre was deserting the party owing to that.

Taking objection to severe criticism against their decision by the BJP, Mr. Reddy said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had openly claimed support of 40 TMC MLAs in West Bengal. Some of them joined the BJP after the elections. Recently, two MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party also joined the BJP in Goa.

The BJP leadership in Telangana should explain these defections in Goa and Tripura and those in West Bengal.

“Our decision is as per the Constitution and there is no need for our resignation,” they replied to a query.