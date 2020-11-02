Defeat TRS to restore social justice in State: Uttam

Hyderabad

02 November 2020 00:40 IST

‘KCR has handed over the administration, resources to his family, relatives’

Defeat of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Dubbak was a necessity for Telangana to safeguard itself from corruption and for social justice as only the family and social group of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was cornering all the benefits, Telangana Congress leaders said as they wound up the election campaign on Sunday.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who along with senior leaders spoke to reporters, alleged that KCR has handed over the administration and all resources of Telangana State to his son, daughter, nephew and other relatives. “This has badly hit the social justice system in the entire State, at all levels, with only a small group of people enjoying access to all resources of Telangana,” he said.

Appealing to people to vote for Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, the TPCC chief said that it was Srinivas Reddy’s father and former minister Ch. Muthyam Reddy who developed Dubbak constituency and TRS just ignored it in the last seven years of its rule. “Srinivas Reddy is highly educated and had returned to Dubbak after leaving a decent job in USA only to serve the constituency. He will be the true voice of Dubbak in the Assembly,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy said that the late Ramalinga Reddy represented Dubbak segment for four terms and the TRS leadership deprived him of funds for development. “In fact, Ramalinga Reddy himself had expressed his helplessness on the floor of the Assembly. When Ramalinga Reddy could not develop Dubbak, how could his wife Sujatha do,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srinivas Reddy dismissed rumours being spread that he would shift to the ruling party if elected. “I promise you that it will not happen,” he said, while promising to fulfil his father’s dream if elected.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that he needed Srinivas Reddy in the Assembly to take on the TRS government that had “become undemocratic and suppressing all sections”.

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy said that development in Dubbak was compromised at the cost of Siddipet, Sircilla and Gajwel and challenged Harish Rao to come for a debate on Dubbak’s development during Muthyam Reddy and Ramalinga Reddy’s tenures.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha reminded how he had taken up the fight of Dubbak farmers who lost land under the Mallannasagar project. “It is time to teach a lesson to TRS,” he said. TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar was also present.