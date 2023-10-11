Defeat BRS’ politics of deceit, says Bhatti Vikramarka

October 11, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Accusing the ruling BRS regime of pushing the State to the brink of bankruptcy in the last nine-and-half years of its rule, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the BRS leaders were making false claims on development and hollow promises to hoodwink people for electoral gains.

Speaking to the media at Ananthasagar village in Chintakani mandal of Khammam district on Wednesday, the CLP leader alleged that the State plunged into a debt trap of ₹5 lakh crore under the BRS regime. The BRS government has failed to deliver on its slew of promises and fulfill the avowed objectives of Telangana movement, he charged.

“People beware of the deceitful politics of the ruling BRS and vote for the Congress party to usher in pro-poor regime,” he said.

He reiterated his charge that the ruling BRS was acting as ‘B’ team of the BJP and the AIMIM was sailing with the opportunistic BRS.

While the BRS regime in Telangana sold several prime government lands surrounding Hyderabad, the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre was selling national public assets, he alleged, accusing both the State and Central governments of trying to privatise the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana.