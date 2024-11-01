Deepavali celebrations in Hyderabad lead to firecracker injuries, govt hospitals brace for more

Deepavali, the festival of lights, turned somber for several Hyderabad residents this year, as government hospitals in the city reported cases of people suffering from firecracker injuries.

The air in the emergency block of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital was quiet but tense on Friday (November 1, 2024) morning. Rows of beds lined the Female Ophthalmic Ward (FOW). Though most were empty, three young patients were in the ward, each admitted within the last 12 hours. They were young children, each with bandages over one or both eyes—a silent testament to a night of celebration turned into pain.

Naresh sat beside one of the beds, watching over his six-year-old daughter, Srinidhi, as she rested. Just hours earlier, their Diwali celebration at their home in Kismatpur was filled with the usual excitement of sparkles and laughter. But in a split second, the joy had turned to alarm. “She was holding a sparkler. Most of it was burnt, but a piece broke off at the end and lodged in her left eye. She started crying immediately, and we rushed her here late in the night,” Naresh recalled.

Doctors at the hospital had attended to Srinidhi. “They ran some tests, and we’re waiting for the results. If everything’s clear, they’ll discharge her by evening,” said Naresh.

50 patients with injuries

The Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital received 50 patients who suffered from firecracker injuries between Deepavali night and Friday morning. Among these, eight were admitted for further treatment. According to Dr. Modini Pandharpurkar, superintendent of SD Eye Hospital, the admitted patients include five adults and three children. While the adults sustained minor injuries, two children had foreign particles lodged in their corneas, necessitating minor surgical procedures.

Dr. Modini reassured that the admitted patients are in stable condition and expected to be discharged within the next two days. “Compared to last year, the number of cases is relatively low, but we anticipate a few more cases today and tomorrow, including possible referrals from nearby districts,” she noted.

On October 31, the hospital recorded 213 outpatients, 100 inpatients, 16 new admissions, 62 discharges, and 35 emergency cases.

She further advised the public to either refrain from bursting firecrackers or take necessary precautions, highlighting the health risks associated with the pollution caused by concentrated bursts of smoke and particulate matter. “The air pollution from firecrackers can lead to respiratory issues,” she warned.

Elsewhere in the city, Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital also reported patients admitted with firecracker injuries. “Seven patients have been admitted with firecracker-related injuries,” said Dr. Rakesh Sahay, superintendent of Osmania General Hospital.