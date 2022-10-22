Deepavali bonus for Karimnagar Dairy employees

Special Correspondent KARIMNAGAR
October 22, 2022 20:15 IST

Ahead of the festival of lights, the Karimnagar Milk Producer Company Limited (KMPCL), well-known as Karimnagar Dairy, has decided to pay Deepavali bonus of ₹70 lakh to its employees.

Announcing this at a get-together of Karimnagar Dairy employees and their family members held here on Saturday, Karimnagar Dairy chairman Ch. Rajeshwar Rao exhorted the employees to contribute to enable Karimnagar Dairy achieve the target of selling and procuring over 5 lakh litres of milk per day.

He said the Karimnagar Dairy was the first in the entire Telangana State to set up a state-of-the-art and fully automated mega dairy with a handling capacity of 3 lakh litres of milk per day at Nallagonda village in Thimmapur mandal near Karimnagar.

At present, Karimnagar Dairy has a capacity to handle 2 lakh litres of milk per day in the town, he said, adding that it will soon emerge as the biggest dairy to handle 5 lakh litres of milk per day.

He distributed cookers to all the employees of the dairy as Deepavali gifts.

