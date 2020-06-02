Deeksha held at OU on land issues

Alleging that the government was trying to weaken the State universities to encourage private universities, the OU Students and Unemployed Front chairman Chanagani Dayakar sat on a one-day deeksha on the State Formation Day.
Former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao and National Backward Classes Welfare Association president R. Krishnaiah offered lime juice to him to call off the deeksha. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnaiah said more than 9,000 vacancies in colleges and universities have hit the quality of education being offered in State universities while 50,000 teacher vacancies exist in schools. This only shows that the government was not keen on providing quality education to the poor and downtrodden who come to these institutions.
Mr. Krishnaiah said more than 2.50 lakh vacancies exist in the government and the very formation of Telangana for which students fought was negated with these vacancies. He said 9 out of 11 varsities in Telangana are headless for the last one year and demanded that vice-chancellors be appointed immediately to ensure that the varsities’ academics are not affected. Mr. Dayakar alleged that the varsity lands were being encroached upon and the government was turning a blind eye and called for a students’ fight to save the OU lands. He said criminal cases be registered against all those involved.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism