Dedicated lines for FASTag users on ORR from March 15

Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited has tightened the regulations pertaining to payment of toll through FASTags on ORR.

Through a press release, the HGCL has informed about dedicated lines for FASTag and non-FASTag commuters starting from March 15.

Accordingly, the non-FASTag users may enter the 158-kilometre stretch through the Blue Coloured Lane only, leaving the Orange Coloured Lane only for the FASTag users.

The decision has been taken after considering the delay caused to the FASTag users when they travel among the others, the note said.

The HGCL has also relaxed the rule pertaining to charging the non-FASTag users double the amount.

From April 2 onwards, the non-FASTag users will be charged double the toll amount if they enter Orange Coloured Lane instead of the Blue, the note informed.

Payment of toll through RFID based FASTag has been introduced by the central government to reduce long queues near toll gates. It was adopted by HGCL for ORR at the end of last year. The tags enable automatic online deduction of toll through radio frequency identification, without the riders having to stop near the gates for payment.