Dedicated industrial park for Taiwanese firms on the cards in TS

Minister KTR showcases State to Taiwanese delegation, moots partnership for the park

Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao with leaders of the Taiwanese delegation and senior officials of the State government in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Minister KTR showcases State to Taiwanese delegation, moots partnership for the park

A visiting delegation from Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (TEEMA) and Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) met Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama on Friday and discussed a wide range of topics, from trade and economic cooperation to cultural exchange programmes.

Showcasing Telangana, particularly the TS-iPASS system of time-bound clearances for investors to launch their businesses, the Minister sought to highlight how a dedicated industrial park for Taiwanese firms could be developed in the State, by the government, in partnership with industry and trade organisations of Taiwan.

Mr. Rao explained the measures initiated by the government to improve the ease of doing business levels as well as the conducive investor-friendly ecosystem that existed in the State. He invited startups and MSMEs from Taiwan to forge collaboration with T-Works hardware prototyping and design centre and technology startup incubator T-Hub, both located in Hyderabad.

The delegation from Taiwan was led by Taiwan Representative to India Bau-Shuan Ger and Chairman of TEEMA Richard Lee, the Minister’s office said in a release.

Mr. Ger said Taiwanese companies were keen on to setting up facilities as well as expanding operations. He was keen on bringing banking institutions from Taiwan to India to facilitate SMEs and promote collaborations.