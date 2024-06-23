ADVERTISEMENT

Decoy operation becomes real as police fire in the air after phone snatchers try to grab device in Hyderabad

Published - June 23, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

A policeman fired in the air after a gang of mobile phone snatchers at Chilkalguda in Hyderabad allegedly tried to snatch a device from his colleague while they were blending in as civilians in the early hours of Saturday.

As part of a ‘decoy operation’ being carried out amid the rising phone snatching, property offences and murder cases in the night, four police officials, including a special police team armed with small weapons, were patrolling the streets, the police said.

When the gang of four on two motorcycles attempted to snatch a mobile phone from one of the police personnel who was in civilian clothes at the bus stop near Mettuguda around 3 a.m., an official from behind opened fire in the air, a police inspector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The four, including minors, have been arrested by the Chilkalguda police and are being questioned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US