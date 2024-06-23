Decoy operation becomes real as police fire in the air after phone snatchers try to grab device in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

A policeman fired in the air after a gang of mobile phone snatchers at Chilkalguda in Hyderabad allegedly tried to snatch a device from his colleague while they were blending in as civilians in the early hours of Saturday.

As part of a ‘decoy operation’ being carried out amid the rising phone snatching, property offences and murder cases in the night, four police officials, including a special police team armed with small weapons, were patrolling the streets, the police said.

When the gang of four on two motorcycles attempted to snatch a mobile phone from one of the police personnel who was in civilian clothes at the bus stop near Mettuguda around 3 a.m., an official from behind opened fire in the air, a police inspector said.

The four, including minors, have been arrested by the Chilkalguda police and are being questioned.

