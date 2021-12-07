Decomposed body found inside public water tank

HYDERABAD

07 December 2021 21:28 IST

An unidentified body of a man in decomposed state was found inside the overhead public water tank at Ramnagar municipal division, under Musheerabad police limits, on Tuesday.

The discovery was made by staff of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board at around 4.30 p.m., when they reached the tank top for periodic maintenance. The tank, located at Risalagadda of Hari Nagar, officials said has been in use.

Musheerabad police said they were alerted by the cleaning staff, when after emptying the tank, they were preparing to descend into it and clean. “The man’s footwear was kept aside neatly, and his age is suspected to be between 25 and 30,” an official said, adding that the time of death could be at least one week ago.

Police are looking at any CCTV footage leading to the incident and suspicion of suicide and murder are also not ruled out.

A case of suspicious death was recorded and the decomposed remains were shifted for medical examination. Meanwhile, Water officials have declared that supply will be stopped over the next two days to complete required procedures.